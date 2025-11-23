EN
    Silk Way Star unites global music scene in Astana

    09:35, 23 November 2025

    The Kazakh capital transformed into the region’s cultural epicenter for one evening. Astana hosted the grand finale of the first Asian vocal mega-project Silk Way Star, where Mongolia’s Michelle Joseph claimed victory, Qazinform News Agency reports. 

    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform News Agency

    Even before the live broadcast began, the atmosphere in the hall was charged with anticipation.

    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform News Agency
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform News Agency

    Crowds lined the red carpet, welcoming the finalists, members of the international jury, media representatives, and Kazakh artists — the special guests of the night.

    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform News Agency

    Each appearance was met with camera flashes and applause.

    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform News Agency
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform News Agency

    The appearance of the evening’s special guest, Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen, drew particular attention.

    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform News Agency

    A welcoming address from the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was read at the project's finale by State Counselor of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Erlan Karin.

    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform News Agency

    The statement highlighted that Silk Way Star aims to foster cultural dialogue among Asian countries and broaden humanitarian connections between peoples.

    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform News Agency

    This message became the heart of the program, warmly welcomed by the audience in the hall as well as the participants preparing backstage for their final performances.

    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform News Agency

    With the opening chords, the finalists stepped onto the stage, representing Malaysia, Georgia, China, Armenia, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan.

    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform News Agency
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform News Agency

    Each finalist performed in their mother tongue, transforming the stage into a vibrant musical map of Asia.

    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform News Agency
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform News Agency

    The acts were distinguished by precise lighting design, dynamic visual effects, and stylized costumes created by Kazakh costume artists specifically for the project.

    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform News Agency
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform News Agency
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform News Agency

    Behind the scenes, the atmosphere was equally intense. Stylists finalized the performers’ looks, choreographers gave last-minute instructions, and the participants’ families followed every moment unfolding on stage.

    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform News Agency

     

    Nariman Mergalym
