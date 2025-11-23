Silk Way Star unites global music scene in Astana
The Kazakh capital transformed into the region’s cultural epicenter for one evening. Astana hosted the grand finale of the first Asian vocal mega-project Silk Way Star, where Mongolia’s Michelle Joseph claimed victory, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Even before the live broadcast began, the atmosphere in the hall was charged with anticipation.
Crowds lined the red carpet, welcoming the finalists, members of the international jury, media representatives, and Kazakh artists — the special guests of the night.
Each appearance was met with camera flashes and applause.
The appearance of the evening’s special guest, Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen, drew particular attention.
A welcoming address from the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was read at the project's finale by State Counselor of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Erlan Karin.
The statement highlighted that Silk Way Star aims to foster cultural dialogue among Asian countries and broaden humanitarian connections between peoples.
This message became the heart of the program, warmly welcomed by the audience in the hall as well as the participants preparing backstage for their final performances.
With the opening chords, the finalists stepped onto the stage, representing Malaysia, Georgia, China, Armenia, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan.
Each finalist performed in their mother tongue, transforming the stage into a vibrant musical map of Asia.
The acts were distinguished by precise lighting design, dynamic visual effects, and stylized costumes created by Kazakh costume artists specifically for the project.
Behind the scenes, the atmosphere was equally intense. Stylists finalized the performers’ looks, choreographers gave last-minute instructions, and the participants’ families followed every moment unfolding on stage.