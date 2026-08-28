Qurultay deputies elect chairs of eight permanent committees

Serik Yegizbayev was elected chair of the Committee on Agriculture.

Askhat Aimagambetov will head the Committee on Social and Cultural Development.

Unzila Shapak was elected chair of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, the Judicial System and Law Enforcement Agencies.

Olga Perepechina was elected chair of the Committee on Finance and Budget.

Amirbek Ospanbekov will lead the Committee on Regional and Infrastructure Development.

Marat Kozhayev was elected chair of the Committee on International Relations, Defense and Security.

Darkhan Akhmediyev will head the Committee on Digitalization, Innovation and Science.

Natalya Godunova was elected chair of the Committee on Economic Policy, Energy and Industry.

Earlier, Qurultay deputies elected Aibek Dadebay as chair of the new legislative body. Nurlan Beknazarov, Daniya Yespayeva and Dinara Zakiyeva were elected as the body’s vice-speakers.