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    3rd Vice Speaker of Kazakh Qurultay appointed

    15:20, 28 August 2026

    Dinara Zakiyeva is appointed the 3rd Vice Speaker of the Kazakh Qurultay of the first convocation, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Zakiyeva
    Screenshot from video

    Aibek Dadebay said Dinara Zakiyeva is a well-known public figure with extensive experience in public and charitable work.

    She previously served as a deputy of the Majilis (the lower chamber of Kazakh Parliament).

    Earlier, Aibek Dadebay was elected Speaker of Qurultay.  Qurultay deputies have elected Aibek Dadebay as the Speaker of the new unicameral parliament. Following the secret ballot, 144 deputies backed Dadebay’s candidacy.

    To note, Nurlan Beknazarov was appointed the Vice Speaker of the Kazakh Qurultay.

     

    Appointments Parliament (Qurultay) Kazakhstan Politics
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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