3rd Vice Speaker of Kazakh Qurultay appointed

Aibek Dadebay said Dinara Zakiyeva is a well-known public figure with extensive experience in public and charitable work.

She previously served as a deputy of the Majilis (the lower chamber of Kazakh Parliament).

Earlier, Aibek Dadebay was elected Speaker of Qurultay. Qurultay deputies have elected Aibek Dadebay as the Speaker of the new unicameral parliament. Following the secret ballot, 144 deputies backed Dadebay’s candidacy.

To note, Nurlan Beknazarov was appointed the Vice Speaker of the Kazakh Qurultay.