Daniya Yespayeva becomes Second Vice Speaker of Qurultay

Qurultay Speaker Aibek Dadebay described her as an experienced economist and politician, highlighting her long track record in senior roles and the banking sector.

Earlier, it was reported that the first session of the Qurultay of Kazakhstan of the first convocation, with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, started its work in Astana.

Qurultay deputies elected Aibek Dadebay as the Speaker of the new unicameral parliament.

Nurlan Beknazarov was appointed the Vice Speaker of the Qurultay.