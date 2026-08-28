Vice Speaker of Kazakh Qurultay named

Qurultay Speaker Aibek Dadebay said Nurlan Beknazarov is a well-known political figure.

He was twice elected to the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan and headed the constitutional legislation, legal system and legislative bodies committee.

Aibek Dadebay was elected Speaker of Qurultay. Qurultay deputies have elected Aibek Dadebay as the Speaker of the new unicameral parliament. Following the secret ballot, 144 deputies backed Dadebay’s candidacy.

As written before, the first session of the Qurultay of Kazakhstan of the first convocation with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev started its work in Astana.