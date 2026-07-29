President’s TV and Radio Complex to cover The Games of the Future 2026 opening ceremony, key competitions

Around 150 specialists of the President’s TV and Radio Complex are involved in covering the opening ceremony and three phygital competitions which will be held at the Qazaqstan Athletics Sports Complex, namely Phygital Basketball (July 29-August 3), Phygital Football (August 4-9) and Phygital Fighting (August 8).

Mobile TV stations (OB vans) equipped with modern multi‑camera technology will be deployed to ensure high‑quality production and broadcast of the tournament’s key events.

Preparations for the competition have entered their final stage. OB vans have been set up at venues, technical examination of equipment has been completed, and rehearsals are underway.

Photo credit: Kazinform

During the opening ceremony, 24 cameras will be deployed, supported by specialized equipment such as a cable‑suspended system and a camera crane, enabling dynamic coverage from multiple angles.

Photo credit: TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan

TV production will involve directors, engineers, camera operators, sound specialists, lighting technicians, and other technical staff.

The opening ceremony and key competitions will be broadcast on Jibek Joly and Silk Way TV channels.

Photo credit: TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan

The Games of the Future 2026 combine traditional physical sport and modern digital technologies.

More than 800 phygital athletes from over 50 countries are expected to compete in the event.

The tournament’s cash prize totals $4,650,000.

In February 2024, while attending The Games of the Future opening ceremony in Kazan, Tatarstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to hold the next tournament in Kazakhstan. In October of the same year, Kazakhstan was elected the host country of the event, leaving behind Peru and Chile.

Photo credit: TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan

On May 20, ticket sales for The Games of the Future 2026 began.

On May 21, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports released the official competition schedule for the 2026 Games of the Future.

Photo credit: TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan

On July 25, Astana welcomed first international teams arriving in Astana for The Games of the Future 2026.

On July 27, Dota 2 heavyweights Xtreme Gaming and Vici Gaming came to Astana.