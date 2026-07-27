Dota 2 giants touch down in Astana for Games of the Future 2026

Astana International Airport once again became a meeting point for Games of the Future participants. The latest arrivals include Dota 2 heavyweights Xtreme Gaming and Vici Gaming, with histories that include The International finals, major tournament victories, and years of top-tier competition.

Xtreme Gaming arrived in Kazakhstan as the reigning Games of the Future champions. The roster includes Ame, NothingToSay, Xxs, fy, and xNova, and the team has also received a direct invitation to The International 2026.

Vici Gaming is one of the most recognizable organizations in Dota 2 history, having reached The International finals and consistently competed at the highest level for years.

Team Resilience and Zero Tenacity have also arrived in the capital and will compete in the MOBA PC Dota 2 presented by Bank CenterCredit.

They will be joined by Kazakhstan's Rune Eaters, featuring Danial Alibay, Abdimalik Sailau, Alim Bespayev, Aibek Tokayev, and Nikita Ostakhov.

16 teams will compete in the Dota 2 tournament, with a $1 million prize pool up for grabs. Matches will run from August 2 to 5 at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace.

The Games of the Future 2026 will run in Astana from July 29 to August 9, bringing together over 800 athletes from more than 50 countries.

As Qazinform News Agency reported on July 25, international teams began arriving in Astana for Future Games 2026.