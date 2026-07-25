International teams begin arriving in Astana for Future Games 2026

The first arrivals are competitors taking part in the Phygital Basketball Presented by Halyk Fund tournament. The participating teams include MINSK, Zagrebacki malisani NITUI, Vozdovac Belgrad, Dangerous Meridianbet, Flow Game Basketball, and Boca Juniors.

The phygital team representing Argentina’s Boca Juniors secured its place in the tournament after winning the national qualification competition. The basketball club is a two-time reigning champion of Argentina and a winner of the Basketball Champions League Americas.

Photo credit: Astana city's administration

Additional teams are expected to arrive in Astana in the coming days, including Xtreme Gaming, Vici Gaming, Team Falcons, Team Spirit, T1, Bigetron by Vitality, Twisted Minds, 17 Gaming, Aurora Gaming, and The MongolZ. They will compete across major esports disciplines such as Dota 2, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, Counter-Strike 2, and others.

Meanwhile, preparations for the tournament are being finalized at Astana’s sports venues. In addition to the competitions, organizers are planning interactive zones and technology-focused spaces for both participants and spectators.

Photo credit: Astana city's administration

The Future Games 2026 will take place in Astana from July 29 through August 9. The tournament program includes eight disciplines that combine physical sports with digital competition formats.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the multisport event would also feature an international competition in the Tactical 3D / PUBG discipline.