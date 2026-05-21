Ticket sales open for Games of the Future 2026
Ticket sales have begun for the major international phygital tournament of the year - the Games of the Future 2026 – to be held in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The tickets are available on the Freedom Ticketon platform.
From July 29 to August 9, 2026, the capital of Kazakhstan will serve as a global platform for phygital sport, uniting digital and physical activities.
More than 800 participants united in international clubs, as well as technological brands, and thousands of viewers will gather in Astana for the 12-day new generation competition.
The GOTF 2026 program features:
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Phygital football
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Phygital basketball
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Battle Royale
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Shooter 5x5 (Counter-Strike 2)
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Phygital dance
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MOBAA PC (including Dota 2)
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MOBA Mobile (Mobile Legends)
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Phygital MMA
According to the organizers and international IPSOS research, the “Games of the Future 2025” (GOTF 2025) demonstrated strong global interest in the format:
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850+ participants
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Over 461 million online views and 137 million viewers worldwide
Tens of thousands of spectators visited the GOTF 2025 tournament, while the games were broadcast by the major international media platforms and streaming services.
Organizers note that the number of tickets is limited, and purchased tickets are non-refundable.
Earlier, it was reported that the prize pool of the Games of the Future 2026 amounts to $4mn.