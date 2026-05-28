President Tokayev stresses AI security and education reform

The forum is being held under the theme “The EAEU in the Global Digital Race: Betting on Artificial Intelligence.”

Speaking at the event, Tokayev said the rapid expansion of AI technologies is creating serious challenges for governments worldwide, especially in employment and education.

“According to estimates by the International Monetary Fund, in the coming years, nearly 40% of jobs on the global labor market could be reduced as artificial intelligence technologies are introduced,” he said. “Naturally, hundreds of millions of people around the world will need retraining and new skills.”

The President noted that countries will face unprecedented changes in national education systems as economies adapt to technological transformation.

“The key issue is whether we will be able to use digital technologies as an effective tool for accelerated economic and social development,” Tokayev stated. “Without exaggeration, the future of countries with even modest ambitions depends on the successful solution of this issue.”

Tokayev also underlined Kazakhstan’s focus on protecting citizens in the digital environment. According to him, the country’s new Constitution now guarantees the right to personal data protection and prohibits the illegal collection and use of information through digital tools.

“We believe this is extremely important and has essentially become a constitutional obligation,” he said.

The Kazakh leader said a Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development had been established to strengthen the institutional framework for innovation, while an AI Development Council was created with the participation of leading domestic and international experts, business representatives, and government officials.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also called for wider implementation of intelligent systems in agriculture to strengthen food security across the Eurasian Economic Union.

“To strengthen the food security of our countries, priority attention should be paid to introducing intelligent systems into the agro-industrial complex,” he said.

He added that EAEU countries should coordinate efforts to ensure new technologies contribute to economic growth and regional cooperation amid the ongoing transformation of the global economy.

Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for deeper digital integration and wider use of artificial intelligence technologies across the Eurasian Economic Union.

Qazinform News Agency reported that the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum had kicked off in Astana under the theme “The EAEU in the Global Digital Race: Betting on Artificial Intelligence.”