President Tokayev holds a series of meetings in Davos

"In Davos, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held brief talks with President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto, Executive Chairman of the Institute for Global Change Tony Blair, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino," the press service's statement reads.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Head of State, Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev, is in Davos on a working visit at the invitation of the President of the United States, Donald Trump. The President of Kazakhstan received an official invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to join the newly established Gaza Board of Peace and for Kazakhstan to become one of its founding member states.

On January 22, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Charter of the Board of Peace at Davos.

