Donald Trump invites Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to join Gaza Board of Peace

As written before, the Gaza Board of Peace is being formed by the United States, with invitations sent to world leaders. Argentina, Hungary, Turkiye, Pakistan, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, and Italy have already received invitations and expressed their intent to accept them. Invitations were also extended to France, Germany, and the UAE, though official responses from these countries have not yet been announced.

Diplomatic circles and journalists noted that the invitation reflects recognition of Kazakhstan’s contribution to global stability and security, including efforts to help resolve the situation in Gaza and the Middle East. To note, Washington also highly appreciated the Kazakh President’s decision to join the Abraham Accords.

As earlier reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talked over the phone with Donald Trump, Mahmoud Abbas, and Benjamin Netanyahu.

Confirming the invitation, Zheldibay said President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev was among the first world leaders to receive an official invitation to join the Board of Peace and Kazakhstan to become one of its founding members. In response, the Head of State sent a letter to the U.S. President to express sincere gratitude and confirm Kazakhstan’s consent to join the Board of Peace. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to contributing to lasting peace in the Middle East, strengthening interstate trust, and global stability.