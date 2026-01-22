Details of Tokayev-Trump talks at Board of Peace ceremony in Davos revealed

It is reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev drew the American leader's attention to the fact that in the official document 'President Trump's 365 Wins in 365 Days,' circulated at the Davos Forum, Kazakhstan's accession to the Abraham Accords is officially recognized as win #177.

Furthermore, the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the U.S. leader success in pursuing his domestic policy of "common sense."

For his part, Donald Trump thanked the President of Kazakhstan for supporting his initiative to establish the Board of Peace.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Head of State, Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev, is in Davos on a working visit at the invitation of the President of the United States, Donald Trump. The President of Kazakhstan received an official invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to join the newly established Gaza Board of Peace and for Kazakhstan to become one of its founding member states.

On January 22, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Charter of the Board of Peace at Davos.