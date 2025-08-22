President Tokayev concludes official visit to Kyrgyzstan
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has concluded his official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
According to the press service of Akorda, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was given a heartfelt farewell by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov at the Manas International Airport.
To note, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began his official visit with a tour of the Ata-Beyit memorial complex. Later, Tokayev held talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart President Zhaparov and joined the 7th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan Supreme Interstate Council.
It was reported Kazakh and Kyrgyz presidents, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov, made a statement for mass media.
Tokayev and Zhaparov also unveiled the ‘Golden Bridge of Friendship’ monument in Bishkek.