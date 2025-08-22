Tokayev, Zhaparov unveil ‘Golden Bridge of Friendship’ monument in Bishkek

According to the press service of Akorda, the monument, dedicated to the celebrated writers Mukhtar Auezov and Chinghiz Aitmatov, was built at the initiative of the Association of Kazakhs of Kyrgyzstan and was backed by both presidents.

Speaking at the event, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the symbolic importance of the monument for the two nations.

The monument stands as a vivid symbol of the fraternal ties between our countries and a sign of the Kyrgyz people’s respect for the Kazakh nation. I sincerely thank President Sadyr Zhaparov and the Kyrgyz people for supporting this initiative. I’m convinced that the monument of friendship will play a key role in the cultural and spiritual life of the city, which has a rich history, said Tokayev.

He recalled that last year Astana unveiled a monument to the legendary Kyrgyz hero Manas, noting that initiatives like these reinforce mutual trust and unity.

Photo credit: Akorda

Tokayev paid tribute to the legacy of Auezov and Aitmatov, describing them as literary giants who captured “the depth of relations between the Kazakh and Kyrgyz peoples” in their works.

The Kazakh leader stressed Auezov’s role in saving the epic Manas from oblivion during the Soviet era, and his early recognition of Aitmatov’s immense talent.

Tokayev added that Aitmatov’s works such as Jamila, The White Ship, Mother’s Field and The Day Lasts More Than a Hundred Years are also regarded as part of Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage.

The Kazakh President said that the true and mutually respectful friendship between Auezov and Aitmatov can serve as an example for the younger generation.

Highlighting the close cultural ties, Tokayev noted that Kyrgyz filmmakers Bolotbek Shamshiev and Tolomush Okeev adapted Auezov’s works for cinema, while Kazakh director Ardak Amirkulov brought Aitmatov’s Farewell, Gulsary! to the screen.

These enduring cultural and spiritual connections are the foundation of eternal friendship and good-neighborliness between our peoples. It is our shared duty to cherish and strengthen them, Tokayev said, calling the new monument a powerful symbol of Kazakh-Kyrgyz brotherhood.

The ceremony was attended by members of the official delegations of both countries, as well as representatives of the creative and cultural communities.

