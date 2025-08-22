EN
    President Tokayev visits Ata Beyit Memorial Complex in Kyrgyzstan

    10:20, 22 August 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited the Ata Beyit National Memorial Complex near Bishkek, as part of his official trip to the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service. 

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The memorial was built to honor the brave sons of the Kyrgyz people, who dedicated their lives to serving the Motherland, and the victims of Stalin's repressions. The name of the memorial complex "Ata Beyit" was proposed by world-famous Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov. 

    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State laid flowers to the monument of the victims of the 1916 tragedy installed in the territory of the memorial complex.

    Earlier it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Kyrgyzstan for official visit

     

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
