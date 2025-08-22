President Tokayev visits Ata Beyit Memorial Complex in Kyrgyzstan

The memorial was built to honor the brave sons of the Kyrgyz people, who dedicated their lives to serving the Motherland, and the victims of Stalin's repressions. The name of the memorial complex "Ata Beyit" was proposed by world-famous Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

The Head of State laid flowers to the monument of the victims of the 1916 tragedy installed in the territory of the memorial complex.

