Kazakh, Kyrgyz presidents hold briefing for mass media

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Sadyr Zhaparov for the invitation to pay an official visit to Bishkek and a warm welcome on the Kazakh land.

According to the Head of State, the 7th meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan focused on a number of relevant issues. Important agreements meeting both countries’ interests were concluded.

He said that particular attention was given to strengthening the trade-economic ties.

He noted that Kazakhstan is one of the key trade and investment partners of Kyrgyzstan, with mutual trade hitting 1.7 billion US dollars last year.

“We are interested in raising the bilateral trade to 3 billion US dollars in the nearest 5 years. For this reason, today, we have signed a special road map. Next year, we set to launch the Industrial Trade and Logistics Complex on the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The President pointed out that both countries possess enormous potential in agro-industrial sector, which “occupies 25% of the total commodity turnover.”

He stressed the importance of boosting bilateral trade and launching joint ventures. as the two countries’ governments “were entrusted with adopting a road map for the nearest two years.”

The Kazakh President emphasized that in the past 20 years, Kazakhstan has invested 1.4 billion US dollars into economy of Kyrgyzstan, including in socially significant projects.

The sides agreed to continue creating favorable conditions for effective operation of joint ventures.

The parties also discussed the issues of increasing throughput capacity of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border checkpoints and cargo transportation. The President reminded that eight border checkpoints are undergoing modernization now.

“This work is expected to be completed in the nearest two years. The two governments were tasked to keep this issue under special control,” noted he.

Another important issue, according to him, was the intensification of regional integration. The sides agreed to hold the next meeting of the Interregional Forum in the nearest future.

During the talks, the presidents discussed the potential of cooperation in digitalization and e-government. The parties agreed to exchange experience and develop communication in digitalization of economy.

The Head of State also touched upon the issues of coordinating relations in water and energy sector.

“Effective use of transborder water resources turns into a key factor of stability and sustainable development of the region. In this regard, we think it expedient to continue collaborating in this area. We are ready to strictly comply with the agreements and exert efforts to implement joint strategic projectrs,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The meeting agenda also included the issues of strengthening cultural-humanitarian relations.

“In recent years, we have organized a number of events aimed at intensification of spiritual ties of our nations. Last year, together with Mr. Zhaparov, we unveiled the Aikol Manas Monument in Astana. Today, in Bishkek, we will unveil another symbol of our fraternal relations – the Golden Bridge of Friendship monument," he said.

Last year, as part of the Kyrgyz President’s visit to Kazakhstan, several agreements were signed to ensure rapprochement of the Kazakh and Kyrgyz youth. The opening of the branch of the Eurasian National Gumilyov University in Osh is one of the outcomes of this work. The Government of Kazakhstan allocates 50 grants for Kyrgyz students. Next year, their number will be raised to 60. The Days of Kazakhstan Cinema and the III Youth Forum started in Bishkek yesterday. These events greatly contribute to enhancing centuries-old spiritual unity of our nations. We have also discussed the prospects for the development of cooperation in tourism and sport. Next year, Kyrgyzstan will host the VI World Nomad Games. We wish successful organization of these large-scale competitions and we are ready to provide all-round support,” said the Kazakh President.

The two leaders exchanged views on the global and regional issues as well.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Astana and Bishkek share common stance on many international issues, such as deepening integration in Central Asia.

In his words, these issues will be on agenda of the regular Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States this year.

He also expressed satisfaction win successful cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan within the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

“We express gratitude to the Kyrgyz side for the support of the initiative to create the UN Regional Center for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Central Asia and Afghanistan. Kazakhstan fully supports Kyrgyzstan’s candidacy as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2027-2028. We also highly appreciate the activity of Kyrgyzstan as the presiding country of the CSTO and OTS. We are particularly thankful to Kyrgyzstan for consistent support of Kazakhstan’s initiatives within the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia. I am confident thar this visit will give a new impulse to the cooperation of the two countries. Today’s agreements are a bright example of this,” he said.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov also highly evaluated the outcomes of today’s Kazakh-Kyrgyz talks. He said that the two countries enjoy today favorable political climate, which promotes mutual trade growth, attraction of investment and expansion of cultural-humanitarian cooperation.

