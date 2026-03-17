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    President Tokayev awards group of Kazakhstanis

    16:35, 17 March 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday presented state awards to a group of citizens in recognition of their contributions to the socio-economic development of the country, and strengthening law and order, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    President Tokayev awards group of Kazakhstanis
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the solemn event dedicated to the adoption of the Constitution.

    President Tokayev awards group of Kazakhstanis
    Photo credit: Akorda

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also signed a decree on measures to implement the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan adopted during the nationwide referendum on March 15, 2026.

    President Tokayev awards group of Kazakhstanis
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The new Constitution will officially come into force on July 1, 2026. 

    President Tokayev awards group of Kazakhstanis
    Photo credit: Akorda

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the new Constitution will serve as a reliable pillar of the country's statehood and sovereignty.

    President Tokayev awards group of Kazakhstanis
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President Tokayev awards group of Kazakhstanis
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President Tokayev awards group of Kazakhstanis
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President Tokayev awards group of Kazakhstanis
    Photo credit: Akorda

    According to the Central Referendum Commission's official results, 7,954,667 citizens of Kazakhstan voted in favor of adopting the new Constitution, that is 87.15% of those who cast ballots. A total of 898,099 people voted against.

     

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Awards Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
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