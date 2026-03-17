President Tokayev awards group of Kazakhstanis

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the solemn event dedicated to the adoption of the Constitution.

Photo credit: Akorda

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also signed a decree on measures to implement the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan adopted during the nationwide referendum on March 15, 2026.

Photo credit: Akorda

The new Constitution will officially come into force on July 1, 2026.

Photo credit: Akorda

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the new Constitution will serve as a reliable pillar of the country's statehood and sovereignty.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

According to the Central Referendum Commission's official results, 7,954,667 citizens of Kazakhstan voted in favor of adopting the new Constitution, that is 87.15% of those who cast ballots. A total of 898,099 people voted against.