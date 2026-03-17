President Tokayev awards group of Kazakhstanis
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday presented state awards to a group of citizens in recognition of their contributions to the socio-economic development of the country, and strengthening law and order, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the solemn event dedicated to the adoption of the Constitution.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also signed a decree on measures to implement the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan adopted during the nationwide referendum on March 15, 2026.
The new Constitution will officially come into force on July 1, 2026.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the new Constitution will serve as a reliable pillar of the country's statehood and sovereignty.
According to the Central Referendum Commission's official results, 7,954,667 citizens of Kazakhstan voted in favor of adopting the new Constitution, that is 87.15% of those who cast ballots. A total of 898,099 people voted against.