Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on adoption of new Constitution
Following the ceremony of signing the Constitution of Kazakhstan and the decree “On measures to implement the Constitution of Kazakhstan, adopted on March 15, 2026", the Kazakh President addressed those gathered, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
“Today you have all witnessed a truly historic event that will have a profound impact on the life of our country. As Head of State, I have signed the Basic Law of Kazakhstan on behalf of our people. I have also signed a decree on measures to implement the Constitution. On July 1, the People’s Constitution will officially enter into force,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
The Head of State noted that Constitution Day will now be celebrated annually on March 15 as a nationwide public holiday and sincerely congratulated all compatriots on the adoption of the Basic Law.
As written before, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the solemn event dedicated to the adoption of the Constitution.