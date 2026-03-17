Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on adoption of new Constitution

“Today you have all witnessed a truly historic event that will have a profound impact on the life of our country. As Head of State, I have signed the Basic Law of Kazakhstan on behalf of our people. I have also signed a decree on measures to implement the Constitution. On July 1, the People’s Constitution will officially enter into force,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The Head of State noted that Constitution Day will now be celebrated annually on March 15 as a nationwide public holiday and sincerely congratulated all compatriots on the adoption of the Basic Law.

As written before, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the solemn event dedicated to the adoption of the Constitution.