Kazakh President attends solemn event honoring adoption of Constitution

Photo credit: Akorda

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev, Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov, State Counsellor Yerlan Karin, Head of the Presidential Administration Aibek Dadebay, Government members, heads of central state bodies, governors of regions and mayors of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent, and members of the Constitutional Commission and Nationwide Coalition took part in it.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Chairman of the Central Referendum Commission Nurlan Abdirov announced the final results of the nationwide referendum on the draft new Constitution of Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, the Central Referendum Commission of Kazakhstan announced the final results of voting across the country. According to the Commission, 7,954,667 citizens of Kazakhstan voted in favor of adopting the new Constitution, that is 87.15% of those who cast ballots. A total of 898,099 people voted against.