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    Kazakh President attends solemn event honoring adoption of Constitution

    14:18, 17 March 2026

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the solemn event dedicated to the adoption of the Constitution, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh President attends solemn event dedicated to adoption of Constitution
    Photo credit: Akorda

     

    Kazakh President attends solemn event dedicated to adoption of Constitution
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev, Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov, State Counsellor Yerlan Karin, Head of the Presidential Administration Aibek Dadebay, Government members, heads of central state bodies, governors of regions and mayors of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent, and members of the Constitutional Commission and Nationwide Coalition took part in it.

    Kazakh President attends solemn event dedicated to adoption of Constitution
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakh President attends solemn event honoring adoption of Constitution
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Chairman of the Central Referendum Commission Nurlan Abdirov announced the final results of the nationwide referendum on the draft new Constitution of Kazakhstan.

    Chairman of the Central Referendum Commission Nurlan Abdirov announced the final results of the nationwide referendum on the draft new Constitution of Kazakhstan.
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, the Central Referendum Commission of Kazakhstan announced the final results of voting across the country. According to the Commission, 7,954,667 citizens of Kazakhstan voted in favor of adopting the new Constitution, that is 87.15% of those who cast ballots. A total of 898,099 people voted against.

    President of Kazakhstan President Political Reform Referendum Constitutional reform
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    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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