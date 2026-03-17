Final results of referendum on new Constitution of Kazakhstan announced
09:28, 17 March 2026
The Central Referendum Commission of Kazakhstan has announced the final results of voting across the country, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Commission, 7,954,667 citizens of Kazakhstan voted in favor of adopting the new Constitution, that is 87.15% of those who cast ballots. A total of 898,099 people voted against.
On March 16, the Central Referendum Commission of Kazakhstan announced preliminary results of the national referendum and officially recognized it as valid.