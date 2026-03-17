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    Final results of referendum on new Constitution of Kazakhstan announced

    09:28, 17 March 2026

    The Central Referendum Commission of Kazakhstan has announced the final results of voting across the country, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Final results of referendum on new Constitution of Kazakhstan announced
    Photo credit: Maxat Shagyrbay/Kazinform

    According to the Commission, 7,954,667 citizens of Kazakhstan voted in favor of adopting the new Constitution, that is 87.15% of those who cast ballots. A total of 898,099 people voted against.

    On March 16, the Central Referendum Commission of Kazakhstan announced preliminary results of the national referendum and officially recognized it as valid.

    Referendum Political Reform Constitutional reform Kazakhstan Politics Society
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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