Kazakhstan and Kenya may build bridge between Central Asia and Africa, Tokayev

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked William Ruto for accepting his invitation and emphasized that Kenya is an extremely important and reliable partner of Kazakhstan on the African continent. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1993, the two countries have built a strong partnership based on mutual respect and common interests.

He noted that the state visit of William Ruto marks a historic milestone in bilateral relations.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that Africa is becoming a continent of talent, innovation, and great opportunities, stressing that Kazakhstan and Kenya are united by their drive for modernization and confidence in the future.

The Head of State highlighted Kazakhstan lies at the heart of Eurasia, while Kenya is one of the leaders of East Africa. Together, Kazakhstan and Kenya can build a solid bridge between Central Asia and Africa, linking markets, transport routes, investment flows, and new opportunities.

Earlier, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Kenya, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and William Ruto, have held talks in a narrow format in Astana.