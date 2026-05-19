President awards Qoja Ahmet Yasaui Order to former UNESCO Director-General

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly praised Audrey Azoulay's work as the Director-General of UNESCO.

"Under your wise and strong leadership, UNESCO has become an even more significant platform for dialogue and solidarity. Amid global uncertainty and conflicts, your voice has consistently reminded us that knowledge and culture remain the crucial tools for ensuring peace. Your sincere attention to Kazakhstan's rich historical and cultural heritage has elevated our partnership to a whole new level," the Head of State said.

President Tokayev specifically noted Audrey Azoulay's contribution to preserving and securing international recognition for Kazakhstan's unique cultural values, historical memory, and intellectual heritage.

"Thanks to UNESCO's initiatives and programs, the global community has gained a deeper understanding of Kazakhstan's unique civilizational heritage: from the majestic Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi to the cultural landscapes of the Great Steppe. Therefore, it is a great honor for me to award you the Order of Qoja Ahmet Yasaui. You have done so much for Kazakhstan, especially for the Yassawi Mausoleum, which is of immense significance to our country," the President emphasized.

Photo credit: Akorda

In turn, Audrey Azoulay thanked the Head of State for the high honor bestowed upon her, noting that her first steps in Kazakhstan were connected with supporting the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi. Azoulay said she felt not only the historical but also the spiritual significance of the site, and therefore deeply appreciates becoming a recipient of the new order established by the President in honor of the outstanding thinker.

Earlier, it was reported that the international symposium The Golden Horde as a Steppe Civilization Model: History, Archaeology, Culture and Identity was held at the Palace of Independence in Astana. In his remarks at the international symposium, President Tokayev emphasized that the Golden Horde was one of the largest and most influential empires in Eurasia, which played a key role in the development of civilizations and the formation of states. He also stated that the Golden Horde era is an essential part of Kazakhstan's national history and a period of civilizational evolution.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also toured an exhibition featuring archaeological, written, and cultural artifacts related to the history of the Golden Horde as a model of Steppe civilization.