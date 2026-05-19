Kassym-Jomart Tokayev views Golden Horde heritage exhibition

The Head of State was presented with an interactive map featuring 70 archaeological and architectural monuments, 17 of which are supplemented with detailed descriptions, aerial photographs, and 3D visualizations.

Photo credit: Akorda

A centerpiece of the exhibition is the handwritten scroll "Handar şejıresı" (Genealogy of the Khans), which contains genealogical information about rulers and historical figures of the era. Also on display are the Catalan Atlas, written sources, coins, and everyday household items.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

The written heritage includes 3 decrees, 4 diplomatic letters, and 21 manuscripts, available in both original and electronic versions. The exhibition aims to promote the Golden Horde's historical and cultural heritage and expand scholarly interest in studying it.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, it was reported that the international symposium The Golden Horde as a Steppe Civilization Model: History, Archaeology, Culture and Identity kicked off at the Palace of Independence in Astana. More than 350 delegates, including the representatives of international organizations, renowned foreign and Kazakhstani historians, and researchers, are expected to attend the forum.

In his remarks at the international symposium, President Tokayev emphasized that the Golden Horde was one of the largest and most influential empires in Eurasia, which played a key role in the development of civilizations and the formation of states. He also stated that the Golden Horde era is an essential part of Kazakhstan's national history and a period of civilizational evolution.