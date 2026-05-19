International symposium on the Golden Horde history underway in Astana

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is participating in the event.

Recall that at the V meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay in Kyzylorda, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the plans to hold an international symposium dedicated to the Golden Horde history with the participation of world-famous scholars.

According to the Ministry of Culture and Information, the event will contribute to the strengthening of national identity of Kazakhstan and promotion of the country as one of the successors of the Golden Horde.

More than 350 delegates, including the representatives of international organizations, renowned foreign and Kazakhstani historians, and researchers are expected to attend the forum.

Earlier, at the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed creating a special digital platform based on artificial intelligence that would consolidate materials on the history and culture of Turkic peoples.