The topic of the Golden Horde will never lose its relevance - President

“No historian doubts that the Golden Horde was a powerful empire that stretched freely across the vast expanses of Eurasia and ruled over the territory of the Great Steppe. This is a well-established historical fact,” stated the President.

According to him, the Golden Horde became a political entity which linked connecting West and East, and its history naturally remains a subject of fundamental researches.

The President noted that the topic of the Golden Horde remains relevant and holds special significance both for the national history and for the world historical science. In this regard, Kazakhstan intends to continue systematic and comprehensive study of this period together with the international academic community.

The Head of State expressed his gratitude to UNESCO for the support of Kazakhstan’s initiative to hold the symposium.

Earlier, it was reported that the international symposium The Golden Horde as a Steppe Civilization Model: History, Archaeology, Culture and Identity kicked off at the Palace of Independence in Astana. More than 350 delegates, including the representatives of international organizations, renowned foreign and Kazakhstani historians, and researchers are expected to attend the forum.