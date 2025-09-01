PM Narendra Modi says India, Kazakhstan working closely in many key sectors

Our nations are working closely in many key sectors, including energy, security, healthcare and pharma, reads the Indian Prime Minister’s post on X social network.

Productive exchange of views with President Tokayev of Kazakhstan. Our nations are working closely in many key sectors, including energy, security, healthcare and pharma.@TokayevKZ pic.twitter.com/l74Wyhem6X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2025

Earlier today, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered a speech at the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

During his remarks, the Head of State reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s support for the establishment of SCO security centers and proposed creating an SCO Investment Office at the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC).

President Tokayev also voiced support for the Trans-Altai Dialogue initiative, aimed at strengthening regional cooperation, and expressed confidence that the SCO has the potential to become a global leader in the accelerated development of artificial intelligence.