SCO could become global leader in accelerated AI development, says Kazakh President

According to the President, this task has become increasingly pressing, as the global artificial intelligence (AI) market is projected to reach five trillion US dollars by 2033, accounting for up to 30% of the global tech industry.

Progress in this field is undeniable and is outpacing the development of other strategic sectors. I am convinced that the SCO could become a global leader in the accelerated development of artificial intelligence. We therefore support China’s proposal to establish a Global AI Cooperation Organization and are ready to contribute to this important initiative. Kazakhstan also advocates deeper cooperation across the full spectrum of the digital agenda, including the introduction of smart solutions in industry, healthcare, transport and logistics, and urban governance, stated Kazakh President.

As a practical step, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed the creation of an SCO Expert Forum on Artificial Intelligence, to be held regularly in member states.

We are ready to host the first such meeting in Astana within the framework of the prestigious Digital Bridge forum. Furthermore, in 2027, Kazakhstan intends to organize a High-Level Conference themed ‘Artificial Intelligence for SCO Economies.’ As early as next year, we are also prepared to host representatives of the SCO media to discuss information policy challenges in the new technological era, added the Kazakh leader.

