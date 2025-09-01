Kazakh President suggests establishing SCO Investment Office at AIFC

Addressing the meeting on Monday, Tokayev highlighted the critical importance of expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation. The President reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s support for practical measures by the SCO to promote free and fair international trade and voiced opposition to the use of sanctions as political pressure.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that since its establishment, the SCO’s share of global GDP has doubled, reaching 30%. Intra-regional trade has shown significant growth, amounting to over $650 billion in 2024.

Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with SCO countries has also been steadily increasing, reaching nearly $70 billion last year. Kazakhstan supports China’s initiative to establish an SCO Development Bank and is ready to participate in this promising project. In addition, we propose setting up an SCO Office at the AIFC to support major investment projects and consolidate the work of legal, consulting, and financial companies, said Tokayev.

