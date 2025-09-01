President Tokayev voices support for Trans-Altai Dialogue initiative

In his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the vast potential of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which has received backing from more than 150 countries.

This global project could generate up to 1.5 trillion US dollars annually for all participants in trade and logistics along the Belt and Road routes. The North–South, East–West, and Trans-Caspian International Transport corridors also offer significant opportunities, said the Kazakh leader.

Tokayev hailed the ‘Trans-Altai Dialogue,’ aimed at unlocking the potential of the Eurasian Altai region, uniting Kazakhstan, Russia, China, and Mongolia, a region unique in its geography, population, and economic power, as a promising new initiative.

To achieve large-scale goals and projects, we must further develop transport connectivity between our countries and work together on transit and tariff policies. These issues could form part of the agenda for discussions among port and logistics hub leaders at the upcoming first SCO Forum in November in Aktau, stated Tokayev.

Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed creating an SCO Office for supporting promising investment projects at the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC).