Parliamentary Reform: Working Group to hold 5th meeting in Astana

At the 5th session, the Working Group plans to deliberate on the Parliament’s powers in human resource decisions.

Previous meetings covered a wide range of critical topics, including the name and authorities of the future unicameral Parliament, qualification requirements for members, election procedures, quota systems, and key aspects of the new legislature's lawmaking functions.

The Working Group was established by Presidential Decree on October 8, 2025. The first meeting with the President's participation took place on October 14. On the same day, at the President's instruction, a special section titled "Parliamentary Reform" was opened on the state platform e-Otinish and the eGov service to collect proposals from citizens on improving the parliamentary system.

At the second meeting on December 2, the Group discussed how the new Parliament will be formed.

On December 29, the third meeting focused on the mechanisms of the legislative process for the future Parliament.

State Counselor Karin noted that the upcoming reform has undergone nearly six months of broad public discussion.

As Erlan Karin emphasized, the Parliamentary reform is part of the large-scale political modernization initiated by the Head of State. It includes the four packages of political reforms implemented between 2019 and 2021 and the 2022 Constitutional reform. In general, all presidential reforms are designed to bolster the state's institutional resilience and adapt the political system to contemporary conditions.