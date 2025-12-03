Karin reviews proposals from experts and citizens on parliamentary reform at meeting in Astana

During the meeting, the working group discussed a number of issues related to creating a unicameral Parliament. In particular, proposals from members of the working group were reviewed, along with suggestions submitted by citizens via the e-Otinish and e-Gov platforms.

The meeting examined approaches to qualification requirements for members of Parliament, the procedure for their election, the quantitative and qualitative composition, as well as quotas and the term of office of the new legislative body.

Natalya Pan, director at the Institute of Parliamentarism, presented consolidated information on the proposals received from citizens, experts, and public figures.

In turn, the President’s assistant for legal affairs Yerzhan Zhienbayev outlined the general approaches developed based on proposals from members of the working group and political parties.

Photo credit: Akorda

Members of the working group Marat Shibutov, Andrey Chebotarev, Alipasha Karaev, Magerram Magerramov, Aidos Sarym, Yelnur Beysenbayev, Burikhan Nurmukhamedov, Karlygash Dzhamankulova, Nurlan Beknazarov, Indira Aubakirova, Askhat Rakhimzhanov, Marat Bashimov, Unzila Shapak, Azat Peruashev, Serik Yegizbayev, Sergey Ponomarev, Kabdulsamikh Aitkhozhin, Alua Ibraeva, Aidarbek Khodzhanazarov, Snezhanna Imasheva also presented their proposals and comments.

Following the meeting, it was decided to summarize and thoroughly analyze the proposals and arguments presented. It was highlighted that work on developing the main approaches to carrying out the parliamentary reform will continue at the next meetings of the working group.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered to examine all the initiatives received, and make specific recommendations on a parliamentary system modernization.