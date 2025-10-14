Parliamentary reform is comparable with adoption of new Constitution - President

“At the same time, parliamentary reform is an incredibly complicated work," he said.

The President stressed that haste is inadmissible, as this decision will directly impact the future of the state.

"This important step must be adopted only through a broad discussion. Kazakhstan is a Hearing and a Fair state. This is our unshakable postulate,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Parliament is a key element of a country’s political system, he noted, adding that some constitutional amendments are required.

“Amendments will affect some 40 articles of the Constitution. At least 10 constitutional laws and more than 40 codes and laws should be revised. This process, in fact, is comparable to the process of adoption of a new Constitution. Obviously, it is impossible to complete this large volume of work at once. Thorough preparation is required,” the Head of State said.

On September 8, 2025, during his annual Address to the Nation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested establishing a unicameral Parliament.