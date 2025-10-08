Head of State establishes Working Group for parliamentary reform

The Working Group includes representatives of the Majilis and Senate of Parliament, the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, and the leaders of political party factions in the Majilis of Parliament.

Furthermore, the Working Group includes heads of research institutes, prominent legal scholars who have made significant contributions to the development of Kazakhstan's legal system, specializing in constitutional law, theory of state and law, as well as experts and members of the National Kurultai.

On September 8, 2025, in his annual address to the nation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed turning Kazakhstan’s Parliament into a unicameral body.