Over 4,000 Kazakh students are studying at Italy's top universities

"At present, more than 4,000 Kazakh students are studying at leading Italian universities. I am sincerely grateful to the Italian Government for its support. This year, a branch of Marche Polytechnic University opened at Zhetysu University named after Ilyas Zhansugurov started working. I am confident that this educational institution will provide our youth with the opportunity to acquire a high-quality education," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

As the Head of State noted, issues on the global agenda were also discussed during the meeting with the Italian President.

"President Mattarella and I expressed concern about the escalation of armed conflicts during this challenging period. Our countries believe that all problems should be resolved solely through peaceful political and diplomatic means in accordance with the United Nations Charter. Kazakhstan and Italy are interested in building international cooperation. By consistently supporting mutual initiatives, we are ready to actively participate in strengthening global peace and stability. Our countries attach particular importance to the further development of multilateral diplomacy. Therefore, I would like to express my confidence that the Central Asia-Italy dialogue platform will provide additional impetus to strengthening regional cooperation. As you know, the first session of the summit was held this year in Astana at the initiative of the Italian side. All this facilitates the coordination of our efforts within international structures. I would like to express my deep gratitude to Italy for its support of the initiative to open the UN Regional Center for SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty," the President stated.

As earlier reported, the Kazakh and Italian presidents held negotiations in a narrow format. Following talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Akorda Palace, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that a monument honoring Abai will be unveiled in Rome this year. President Tokayev has presented the 1st degree Dostyk Order to Sergio Mattarella in recognition of his exceptional contribution to strengthening Kazakh-Italian friendship and cooperation. Also, the Kazakh President was honored with Italy's highest award, the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic.