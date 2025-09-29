President of Kazakhstan presented with Italy's highest award

The Italian President stated that it is the country's highest award conferred exclusively to heads of state who have contributed to strengthening friendship with Italy. He expressed great gratitude for President Tokayev's efforts aimed at ensuring international order and maintaining peace. Sergio Mattarella further stressed that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is also actively involved in developing ongoing cooperation between Italy and Kazakhstan, and they are grateful for that. President Mattarella concluded that the award, which he has the honor to present, reflects recognition of Tokayev's contributions to the nation.

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, expressed his sincere gratitude, noting that it is a great honor for him to accept Italy's highest state award from President Sergio Mattarella.

As earlier reported, the Kazakh and Italian presidents held negotiations in a narrow format. Following talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Akorda Palace, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that a monument honoring Abai will be unveiled in Rome this year. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has presented the 1st degree Dostyk Order to Sergio Mattarella in recognition of his exceptional contribution to strengthening Kazakh-Italian friendship and cooperation.