President Tokayev hands over 1st degree Dostyq Order to Sergio Mattarella

The Head of State emphasized that this award reflects heartfelt respect of the Kazakh people and serves as the evidence of friendly and warm feelings toward the entire people of Italy.

Photo credit: Akorda

Speaking at the award ceremony, the Head of State noted that the President of Italy is a leader supported by the people and a respected statesman of global stature.

“You make a huge contribution to the development and ensuring prosperity of your country. To date, Italy has achieved significant success in all fields and ranks among global leaders. The country is implementing pioneering projects in the economy and innovative technologies. Important initiatives are being implemented in the fields of environmental protection and green energy. The rich history and unique cultural heritage of your country are a treasured asset for all humanity. Italy plays a vital role in ensuring regional and global security, and actively contributes to addressing international challenges. All of this is a result of your thoughtful and balanced leadership. I am confident that under your leadership, Italy will achieve new heights,” the Kazakh President said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted Sergio Mattarella’s contribution to the deepening of the Kazakh-Italian relations.