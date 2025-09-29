Monument honoring Abai to unveil in Rome

During the talks, the Presidents paid attention to strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties.

As stated there, one of the streets will be named after the great Italian explorer Marco Polo. An exhibition titled Gold of Nomads will be held next year in Italy.

To note, Abai Opera will be staged at the San Carlo Theatre, an ancient Neapolitan opera house. This year, a monument honoring Abai will be unveiled in Rome.

At the conclusion, the Head of State expressed sincere gratitude to the people of Italy for supporting this good initiative.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that such significant events will bring the two nations closer.

Earlier, the Kazakh and Italian presidents held negotiations in narrow format.