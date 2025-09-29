Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sergio Mattarella hold talks in Akorda

“Mr. President, I am pleased to welcome you here as our guest. This is your first official visit to Kazakhstan, and it is important, because, undoubtedly, it will open a new chapter in our relations. Kazakhstan and Italy enjoy close cooperation. Mutual trade develops consistently. We have strong economic contacts. We achieve high results in various spheres of our cooperation. As the President, I am ready to contribute to strengthening of our relations,” said the Head of State.

Sergio Mattarella thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for hospitality and highlighted the importance of further strengthening the bilateral ties.

Photo credit: Akorda

He said he was pleased to visit Astana and talk to Kasym-Jomart Tokayev after his visit to Rome last January.

"From year to year, our economic, trade and cultural cooperation develops actively. We see that the interaction between our universities intensifies. Thank you for your friendship,” the Italian President said.

The sides also exchanged views on the relevant issues of bilateral relations, as well as regional and international agendas.

Taking the opportunity, the Head of State conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.

