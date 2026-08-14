Over 20,000 young people to vote for first time in Turkistan region

According to the regional Territorial Election Commission, the Turkistan region has a population of 2,146,700, with 1,204,659 people, or 56%, eligible to vote.

Among them, 20,292 young people will cast their ballots for the first time in the upcoming Kurultai elections, including 114 who will turn 18 on election day, August 23.

A total of 952 precinct election commissions will operate across the region. This year, three new polling stations have been opened in Turkistan and another in the Sauran district amid population growth and the expansion of new residential areas. The boundaries of six polling stations have also been revised for residents' convenience.

All 952 polling stations have been fully equipped with the necessary facilities and technical resources, according to the commission.

Earlier, the ballot order was set for the Qurultay elections.

On July 1, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed that elections to the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan will be held on August 23, 2026. The Central Election Commission approved the calendar plan for the preparation and conduct of the elections, as well as the list of political parties eligible to participate in the elections.