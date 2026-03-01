OIC strongly condemns Iran’s targeting of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan

It described the actions as an unacceptable escalation and a threat to regional stability, with serious repercussions for peace and security.

The OIC general secretariat affirmed its full solidarity with member states in confronting any aggression affecting their sovereignty, security, and stability.

It stressed that continued violations of the sovereignty of member states and the principles of international law constitute a serious precedent that undermines the foundations of international relations based on good neighborliness, mutual respect, and non-interference in internal affairs.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the State of Israel and the US had launched what it described as a preemptive strike against Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the start of an operation aimed at eliminating what he called an “existential threat.”

As tensions intensified, several Middle Eastern countries reported missile launches and security threats allegedly linked to Iran’s actions. Meanwhile, Iran said the country plans to use “all their might and resources” in response to the strikes.