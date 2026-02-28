EN
    Military base in Iraq attacked, killing 2, as tensions continue to intensify in the region

    18:41, 28 February 2026

    An airstrike hit a site affiliated with Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in the Jurf al-Sakhar area of Babil province south of Baghdad, Qazinform News Agency’s correspondent in the Middle East reports.

    Military base in Iraq attacked, killing 2, as tensions continue to intensify in the region
    Photo credit: Shafaq News

    Iraqi and international media, citing security and PMF sources, said the strike targeted facilities linked to the PMF Commission. Shafaq News, also citing security sources, said the attack focused on sites associated with Kataib Hezbollah in the area.

    Iraq’s Joint Operations Command confirmed that two people were killed and three others injured in the airstrikes but did not identify who carried out the attack.

    “At 11:50 this morning, the Jarf Al-Nasr area in the north of Babil province was subjected to several airstrikes, which resulted in the martyrdom of two people and the injury of three. We will provide you with additional details later,” the statement said.

    According to the PMF following the strikes, it has “begun taking the necessary measures to investigate the circumstances of the incident and assess the resulting damage, with continued field and security follow-up.”

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that the State of Israel and the US had launched what it described as a preemptive strike against Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation is aimed at eliminating an “existential threat,” while a US official later stated that “extensive” air and sea strikes on Iran will continue.

    As tensions intensified, several Middle Eastern countries reported missile launches and security threats allegedly linked to Iran’s actions. Meanwhile, international leaders and officials issued statements regarding the situation.

    Iran Israel Middle East World News Armed conflicts USA Iraq
    Bizhanova Diana
    Diana Bizhanova
    Автор
