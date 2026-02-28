Military base in Iraq attacked, killing 2, as tensions continue to intensify in the region

Iraqi and international media, citing security and PMF sources, said the strike targeted facilities linked to the PMF Commission. Shafaq News, also citing security sources, said the attack focused on sites associated with Kataib Hezbollah in the area.

Iraq’s Joint Operations Command confirmed that two people were killed and three others injured in the airstrikes but did not identify who carried out the attack.

“At 11:50 this morning, the Jarf Al-Nasr area in the north of Babil province was subjected to several airstrikes, which resulted in the martyrdom of two people and the injury of three. We will provide you with additional details later,” the statement said.

According to the PMF following the strikes, it has “begun taking the necessary measures to investigate the circumstances of the incident and assess the resulting damage, with continued field and security follow-up.”

NEW: Iraq's Joint Operations Command confirms several airstrikes targeted the Jurf al-Sakhar area in Babil province.



​According to Kataib Hezbollah in a statement to AFP, the "aggression" resulted in at least two KH members killed and five others wounded. pic.twitter.com/QPBszecE7k — Mintel World (@mintelworld) February 28, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the State of Israel and the US had launched what it described as a preemptive strike against Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation is aimed at eliminating an “existential threat,” while a US official later stated that “extensive” air and sea strikes on Iran will continue.

As tensions intensified, several Middle Eastern countries reported missile launches and security threats allegedly linked to Iran’s actions. Meanwhile, international leaders and officials issued statements regarding the situation.