Meeting of President Tokayev and Emperor Naruhito concludes in Tokyo

Earlier, President Tokayev and Emperor Naruhito held talks, during which he emphasized that the Land of the Rising Sun had long inspired the people of Kazakhstan with its discipline and resilience. According to him, the two countries are bound by longstanding friendly relations based on mutual respect and fruitful cooperation across various fields.

Emperor Naruhito of Japan held an official reception in honor of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Photo credit: Akorda

As it was reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Japan for an official visit.

The President of Kazakhstan is expected to meet in Tokyo with representatives of major Japanese businesses.

The two nations are set to sign over 40 documents covering key sectors such as energy, renewable energy, digitalization, mining, and transport.

Photo credit: Akorda

Qazinform News Agency correspondent explored what connects Kazakhstan with the Land of the Rising Sun and which new areas could take the partnership between Astana and Tokyo to a new level.

In an exclusive interview with Qazinform News Agency, Japan’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Yasumasa Iijima, speaks about the future of bilateral cooperation, the development of the Middle Corridor, business initiatives, environmental challenges in the Caspian region, and joint efforts on nuclear disarmament.