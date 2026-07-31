Leaders of Central Asia and Azerbaijan sign Cholpon-Ata Declaration

The document was adopted at the end of the meeting of the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan in Cholpon-Ata.

As reported earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Cholpon-Ata on July 31 to take part in the Informal Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan.

The meeting brought together the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan to discuss regional cooperation, trade and economic ties, transport and logistics collaboration, and the strengthening of the strategic partnership.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that Central Asia is experiencing its most successful period in modern history and stressed Kazakhstan's commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership in the region.