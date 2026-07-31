Tokayev participates in Informal Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan

“Kazakhs and Kyrgyz are brotherly peoples, bound by shared origin and destiny. Friendship, trust, kinship, and mutual support between us are a sacred heritage and eternal values handed down from our ancestors. Today, Kyrgyzstan demonstrates impressive growth rates, and we are sincerely glad about all your achievements. The prosperity of the Kyrgyz state is the key to stability and sustainable development across Central Asia. Undoubtedly, these achievements became possible thanks to the wise leadership and tireless efforts of President Sadyr Zhaparov,” stated Tokayev.

He said the meeting offered a good opportunity to discuss the relevant issues of the current agenda and determine further priorities for multilateral partnership.

“The intensity of contacts at all levels clearly confirms the shared commitment of our states to constructive cooperation for the well‑being of our brotherly peoples and the prosperity of the entire region. A major achievement in this regard has been the completion of the signing procedure for the Treaty of Friendship, Good‑Neighborliness and Cooperation for the Development of Central Asia in the 21st Century. This historic document marks a new milestone in our strategic partnership, shaping the political framework of regional cooperation based on mutual trust, respect, and responsibility for the common future of our brotherly peoples,” the President highlighted.

Earlier, it was reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, to participate in the Informal Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan.