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    President Tokayev arrives in Kyrgyzstan

    12:08, 31 July 2026

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, to participate in the Informal Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda press service.

    President Tokayev arrives in Kyrgyzstan
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Head of the Kyrgyz President's Administration Adylbek Kasymaliyev welcomed the Kazakh President at Manas Airport. 

    President Tokayev arrives in Kyrgyzstan
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President Tokayev arrives in Kyrgyzstan
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, it was reported that from July 31 to August 1, at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit the city of Cholpon-Ata to participate in the Informal Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan

    The heads of state are expected to discuss regional cooperation issues and interaction between Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan.

     

     

     

      

    Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan Central Asia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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