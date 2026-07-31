President Tokayev arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, to participate in the Informal Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda press service.
Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Head of the Kyrgyz President's Administration Adylbek Kasymaliyev welcomed the Kazakh President at Manas Airport.
Earlier, it was reported that from July 31 to August 1, at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit the city of Cholpon-Ata to participate in the Informal Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan.
The heads of state are expected to discuss regional cooperation issues and interaction between Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan.