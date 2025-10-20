Kyrgyzstan tests new voting system

Remote voting is set to become one of the novelties of the election process at the upcoming November 30 snap parliamentary elections.

Three remote voting sites have been opened on October 20 in Bishkek – at the Dordoi (Alkan Bazary) Market, at Asia Mall, and Dordoi Plaza.

The Central Election Commission calls on all voters to join the test voting being held from October 10 through October 30, 2025.

Remote voting is applied to create the most convenient conditions for voters. Citizens included in the voters' list will be able to cast their votes at any polling station outside their district or abroad, without bureaucratic obstacles, if they are unable to come to their place of permanent registration. The main goal is to ensure the exercise of citizens’ electoral rights. It is also expected that the use of remote voting will contribute to increasing voter turnout.

On September 25, 2025 the Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan approved the self-dissolution of the Parliament. On September 30, President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree to hold the parliamentary elections on November 30. As of October 1, 2025, the number of voters in Kyrgyzstan made 4 million 287 thousand. The number of polling stations abroad is set to reach 100. In Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz citizens will be able to cast their votes at seven polling stations in Astana, Almaty (2 polling stations), Atyrau, Karaganda, Shymkent, and Taraz.