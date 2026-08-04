Kyrgyz expert: Qurultay elections to mark culmination of Kazakhstan's political reforms

The Qurultay elections, scheduled for August 23, will mark a new stage in Kazakhstan's legislative development. Voters will elect members of a new unicameral representative body that will be responsible for passing laws and shaping the country's key policy directions over the next five years.

Baktygulov has more than two decades of experience studying public administration, development policy, and international cooperation in Central Asia.

"In recent years, Kazakhstan has undertaken a series of profound political reforms, and the parliamentary elections on August 23, 2026, will represent the culmination of these changes. They are of exceptional historical significance because they will be the first elections held under an entirely new political system," he said.

According to the expert, the elections represent far more than a routine renewal of the deputy corps.

"This is truly an epoch-making event. It is not simply a change in the composition of the Parliament, but a fundamental transformation of the country's entire system of governance. These elections will fundamentally change the structure of power in the country. Under the new unicameral model, Qurultay deputies will assume consolidated responsibility for adopting all legislation," Baktygulov said.

He added that the outcome of the elections will play a decisive role in shaping Kazakhstan's future political landscape.

"The 2026 parliamentary elections are of critical importance. Following the fundamental change of the political system, their results will determine the future configuration of state power and the balance of political forces within Kazakhstan's new political system," he concluded.

Baktygulov said the upcoming vote should be viewed not merely as another electoral campaign, but as a defining milestone in Kazakhstan's political transformation that will shape the future development of its new system of public administration.

As it was reported, on July 1, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed that elections to the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan would be held on August 23, 2026.

The Central Election Commission approved the calendar plan for the preparation and conduct of the elections, as well as the list of political parties eligible to participate in the elections.

More than 12.6 million people have been included in Kazakhstan's voter rolls.

Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission (CEC) has accredited 155 additional international observers from nine countries and four international organizations to monitor the upcoming Qurultay (Parliament) elections.