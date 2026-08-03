Over 12.6 mln voters registered for Qurultay 2026 elections

Speaking at a CEC meeting, Aimanakumov said the voter lists were compiled in accordance with a resolution adopted by the commission on July 1. Local executive bodies submitted the finalized lists to election commissions on Aug. 2, 20 days before the vote.

"According to the consolidated data, a total of 12,605,788 voters have been included in the electoral rolls," he said.

Aimanakumov added that the largest numbers of registered voters are in Astana, Almaty, Almaty region, and Turkistan region.

The Commission member also explained the procedure for obtaining an absentee voting certificate, which allows voters to cast their ballots if they are outside their place of permanent registration on election day.

The certificates can be obtained from August 7 until 6:00 p.m. on August 22 by submitting a written application to the precinct election commission and presenting a valid identity document. A corresponding note will then be made in the voter register.

"Absentee voting certificates are issued only to voters who will be outside their place of permanent registration on election day. They are not available for those wishing to vote at another polling station within the same locality. Lost certificates cannot be replaced, and duplicates will not be issued," Aimanakumov said.

On July 1, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed that elections to the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan would be held on August 23, 2026. The Central Election Commission approved the calendar plan for the preparation and conduct of the elections, as well as the list of political parties eligible to participate in the elections.