Kazakhstan’s Qurultay sets agenda for second session

The session is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Astana time.

The draft regulation was developed in line with the provisions of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution and the Constitutional Law “On the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Status of Its Deputies.” It is intended to establish a legal framework for the activities of Qurultay deputies.

The document takes into account Kazakhstan’s accumulated experience in parliamentary development, the specific features of the Qurultay’s unicameral structure and its new constitutional powers.

Among other provisions, the draft outlines the organization of permanent committees, introduces a unified three-stage procedure and differentiated deadlines for considering draft laws, and sets rules for comprehensive cooperation between the Qurultay, the Government and the Kazakhstan People’s Council.

The first session of the Qurultay was held in Astana on August 28. The newly established body comprises 145 deputies representing five political parties: Adilet, Auyl, Respublica, Ak Zhol and the Nationwide Social Democratic Party.

During the first session, deputies elected the chair and deputy chairs of the Qurultay, approved the number and names of its permanent committees and elected their chairs.

The Qurultay Bureau later determined the areas of responsibility of the permanent committees, including the branches of legislation and government bodies they oversee. It also approved rules for accrediting media representatives to cover the Qurultay.